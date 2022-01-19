 Skip to main content

Seagen's SEA-CD40 Combo Regime Shows Preliminary Antitumor Activity In Pancreatic Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 9:31am   Comments
Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGENannounced data from a Phase 1 trial combining SEA-CD40 with chemotherapy and an anti-PD-1 in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

  • The data were shared at the ASCO GI annual meeting. 
  • In the ongoing Phase 1 trial, SEA-CD40 was combined with chemotherapy [gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP)], and Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 (pembrolizumab) in 61 patients with untreated metastatic PDAC. 
  • Of these, 40 patients received 10 mcg/kg and 21 patients received 30 mcg/kg of SEA-CD40. 
  • The activity of SEA-CD40 in combination with GnP and pembrolizumab was observed in both doses of SEA-CD40 tested. 
  • The overall confirmed objective response rate was 44%, median progression-free survival was 7.4 months, and median overall survival was 15.0 months.
  • Follow-up for efficacy is ongoing.
  • The regimen demonstrated a manageable and tolerable safety profile. Overall, ≥ grade 3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were fatigue, nausea, neutropenia, infusion-related reaction, chills, diarrhea, and pyrexia.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are up 1.08% at $131.70 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

