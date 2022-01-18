 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ProKidney Turns To Palihapitiya-Backed SPAC To Go Public In $2.6B Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
ProKidney Turns To Palihapitiya-Backed SPAC To Go Public In $2.6B Deal

ProKidney LP agreed to become a publicly-traded company via a business combination with Chamath Palihapitiya-backed special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp III  (NASDAQ: DNAC) in a deal valuing the combined entity at $2.64 billion.

  • ProKidney first made waves in 2019, when it disclosed the $62 million acquisition of inRegen and raised $75 million to fund the deal and another takeover.
  • ProKidney's management team is led by CEO Tim Bertram, and the board is led by chairman Pablo Legorreta, founder, and CEO of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: RPRX).
  • The merger with the SPAC will hand ProKidney up to $825 million in gross proceeds to advance the development of its treatment for chronic kidney diseases.
  • The proceeds include the $250 million the blank-check firm raised and a $575 million private investment in public equity.
  • Social Capital's Palihapitiya is leading the investment with a $125 million commitment. Existing ProKidney investors are putting in $50 million, and Suvretta Capital's Averill strategy is adding $30 million.
  • The combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under "PROK."
  • Lead product candidate, REACT, can potentially slow, stabilize, and even reverse the decline in kidney function, delaying the onset of dialysis.
  • The Phase 3 program, initiated in January 2022, may enroll up to 1,500 participants, with primary analysis projected to occur in 2025.
  • Price Action: DNAC shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $9.85 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNAC)

2 Chamath Palihapitiya SPAC Deals Rumored: Will He Land The Year's First Deal Once Again?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com