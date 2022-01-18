 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NRx Pharma's Zyesami Access Expanded To COVID-19 Patients Who Exhausted All Approved Treatments
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:50am   Comments
Share:
NRx Pharma's Zyesami Access Expanded To COVID-19 Patients Who Exhausted All Approved Treatments

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced enhancements to its Expanded Access and Right to Try programs

  • The programs enable patients to receive Zyesami (aviptadil) upon a physician's prescription, with respiratory failure from COVID-19, who have tried all approved medicines, including remdesivir, and who cannot participate in a clinical study.
  • This expansion comes as supplies of Zyesami have increased through the partnership between NRx and Nephron Pharmaceuticals. 
  • Related: NRx Pharma Files Counterclaim Against Relief Therapeutics Over COVID-19 Candidate Rights.
  • The expanded production will also support the ongoing ACTIV-3b trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US and Brazil.
  • Zyesami is a long-term stable form of vasoactive intestinal peptide, which was previously shown to be associated with a two-fold increased odds of survival at 60 days. 
  • The subgroup of patients treated with Zyesami after remdesivir and other approved therapies demonstrated a 2.8-fold increased odds of recovering from respiratory failure by day 28, which was sustained to day 60, together with a four-fold increased odds of surviving to day 60.
  • Zyesami is currently in Phase 3 trial being conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are 1.61% at $4.43 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRXP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adagio's Antibody Effective Against Omicron, Sarepta Terminates Gene Therapy Deal, AstraZeneca Inks Oncology Pact
NRx Pharma Files Counterclaim Against Relief Therapeutics Over COVID-19 Candidate Rights
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Partner For Shingles Vaccine, Annexon Huntington Disease Study Disappoints, Amneal Buys Neurology Assets
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Raises Guidance, Medtronic Gets FDA Warning Letter, Decision Day For Calliditas, Genenta IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com