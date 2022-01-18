NRx Pharma's Zyesami Access Expanded To COVID-19 Patients Who Exhausted All Approved Treatments
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced enhancements to its Expanded Access and Right to Try programs.
- The programs enable patients to receive Zyesami (aviptadil) upon a physician's prescription, with respiratory failure from COVID-19, who have tried all approved medicines, including remdesivir, and who cannot participate in a clinical study.
- This expansion comes as supplies of Zyesami have increased through the partnership between NRx and Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
- The expanded production will also support the ongoing ACTIV-3b trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US and Brazil.
- Zyesami is a long-term stable form of vasoactive intestinal peptide, which was previously shown to be associated with a two-fold increased odds of survival at 60 days.
- The subgroup of patients treated with Zyesami after remdesivir and other approved therapies demonstrated a 2.8-fold increased odds of recovering from respiratory failure by day 28, which was sustained to day 60, together with a four-fold increased odds of surviving to day 60.
- Zyesami is currently in Phase 3 trial being conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
- Price Action: NRXP shares are 1.61% at $4.43 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
