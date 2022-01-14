Johnson and Johnson' COVID-19 Booster Is 85% Effective Against Omicron Hospitalization, South African Study Shows

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Johnson and Johnson's JNJ COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalized by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after receiving it, Reuters reported citing the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Glenda Gray presented the findings of an SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave.
- "We saw an 85% vaccine effectiveness, and we saw that this kind of vaccine effectiveness is maintained for up to two months," she said. "We are very happy to report very high levels of vaccine effectiveness against omicron."
- Related: CDC Backs mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson's, Citing Higher Rates Of Clotting Cases.
- The study involved some 470,000 healthcare workers, all vaccinated with the J&J shot, of whom roughly half received the J&J booster shot.
- It was found that the booster shot reduced hospitalizations by 63% in the first two weeks after the booster, going up to 85% after that for between one and two months.
- "This is the world's first evidence of vaccine effectiveness (against omicron) using the J&J vaccine," Gray said.
- The data supported global evidence that omicron can evade vaccine protection when it comes to the initial infection.
- There were about 30,000 breakthrough infections during the omicron wave, compared with only around 11,000 each in the previous waves driven by the delta and beta variants.
- The study also highlighted that those infected with HIV were more vulnerable to being hospitalized with omicron.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are -0.15% at $168.50 premarket on the last check Friday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.