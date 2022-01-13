 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rockwell Medical Shares Surge On South Korean Approval For Iron Supplementation Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Rockwell Medical Shares Surge On South Korean Approval For Iron Supplementation Therapy

Rockwell Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: RMTI) partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has received regulatory approval in South Korea for Triferic Injection for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

  • Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil to commercialize Triferic in South Korea. 
  • Regarding the license, Rockwell Medical has received an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales. 
  • Product sales are anticipated to begin in June/July of 2022.
  • Related: Why Are Rockwell Medical Shares Surging Wednesday?
  • More than 82,000 patients receive hemodialysis annually in South Korea.
  • Triferic Dialysate (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. to replace iron and maintain iron hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. 
  • Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to replace the ongoing losses to maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores. 
  • Price Action: RMTI shares are up 24.5% at $0.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMTI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com