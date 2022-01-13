Rockwell Medical Shares Surge On South Korean Approval For Iron Supplementation Therapy
Rockwell Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: RMTI) partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has received regulatory approval in South Korea for Triferic Injection for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.
- Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
- Regarding the license, Rockwell Medical has received an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales.
- Product sales are anticipated to begin in June/July of 2022.
- More than 82,000 patients receive hemodialysis annually in South Korea.
- Triferic Dialysate (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. to replace iron and maintain iron hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment.
- Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to replace the ongoing losses to maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores.
- Price Action: RMTI shares are up 24.5% at $0.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
