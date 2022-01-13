 Skip to main content

FDA Places Clinical Hold On Denali's Alzheimer's Potential Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:41am   Comments
The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Denali Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: DNLI) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL919 (ATV:TREM2).

  • TREM2 is a protein expressed in microglia, the brain's resident immune cells. 
  • Mutations in the TREM2 gene are strongly associated with neuroinflammation and an increased risk for Alzheimer's disease.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • ATV:TREM2 is an antibody designed to modulate TREM2 and thereby normalize microglial function 
  • The FDA agency will provide an official clinical hold letter to Denali in approximately 30 days. 
  • Denali plans to provide additional updates pending discussion with the FDA.
  • Price Action: DNLI shares are down 14.20% at $33.07 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

