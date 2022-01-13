 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vaxcyte Raises $100M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Lead Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Vaxcyte Raises $100M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Lead Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVXpriced its previously announced offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants at $20.00 per share, and $19.999 per underlying share, respectively.

  • Vaxcyte is selling 2.5 million shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of common stock in the offering.
  • The aggregate gross proceeds to Vaxcyte from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.0 million.
  • The underwriters have an option to purchase additional 750,000 shares.
  • The offering will close on January 18, 2022.
  • BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers. 
  • Cantor is acting as lead manager for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as co-manager for the offering.
  • Last week, the FDA signed off Vaxcyte's lead Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VAX-24, its lead, 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate.
  • Vaxcyte expects to initiate the Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study in adults in Q1 of 2022 and announce topline immunogenicity results by the end of the year.
  • Price Action: PCVX shares are down 2.27% at $21.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCVX)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of PPI, Jobless Claims
5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com