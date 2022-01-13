Using Opioid Addiction Drug Buprenorphine May Cause Dental Issues, FDA Flags
The FDA warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines to treat opioid addiction and pain.
- The agency said the opioid addiction treatment had been reported to cause tooth decay, infection, and, in some cases, total tooth loss in patients with no history of dental issues.
- The buprenorphine medicines that are associated with dental problems are tablets dissolved under the tongue and films placed against the inside of the cheek.
- The FDA approved buprenorphine as a tablet in 2002 and as a film in 2015.
- It said patients might lessen their risk by taking preventative measures.
- After the product is completely dissolved, patients should take a large sip of water, swish it gently around their teeth and gums, and swallow, waiting for at least one hour before brushing their teeth after using the product to avoid damage to the teeth.
- The regulator's approved buprenorphine products include Orexo AB's (OTC: ORXOF) Zubsolv and Indivior Plc's (OTC: INVVY) Suboclade.
