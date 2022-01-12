 Skip to main content

New Data Supports Co-Administration Of Pfizer's Pneumococcal, COVID-19 Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:42am   Comments
New Phase 3 data from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) suggest its COVID-19 vaccine can be co-administered with its recently approved next-gen pneumococcal vaccine, Prevnar 20.

  • Prevnar 20, approved back in June, covers all 13 strains that Prevnar 13 does, plus 8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F, and 33F.
  • Pfizer tested the shots in 570 adults who received both vaccines simultaneously or shot plus a placebo. 
  • Pfizer said that responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all serotypes were similar when given with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or with a placebo. Responses to a booster dose of the Covid vaccine were also similar when given with Prevnar 20 or placebo.
  • The safety profile for both shots administered together “generally reflected that observed with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine booster dose.”
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.32% at $56.51 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

