New Data Supports Co-Administration Of Pfizer's Pneumococcal, COVID-19 Vaccine
New Phase 3 data from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) suggest its COVID-19 vaccine can be co-administered with its recently approved next-gen pneumococcal vaccine, Prevnar 20.
- Prevnar 20, approved back in June, covers all 13 strains that Prevnar 13 does, plus 8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F, and 33F.
- Pfizer tested the shots in 570 adults who received both vaccines simultaneously or shot plus a placebo.
- Pfizer said that responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all serotypes were similar when given with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or with a placebo. Responses to a booster dose of the Covid vaccine were also similar when given with Prevnar 20 or placebo.
- The safety profile for both shots administered together “generally reflected that observed with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine booster dose.”
