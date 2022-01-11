 Skip to main content

B. Riley Beefs Up Intercept Target Price On Catalyst Rich 1H 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $25. 

  • Analyst Mayank Mamtani sees a "catalyst rich" 1H of 2022 for the Company.
  • The analyst notes the upcoming topline Phase 3 MAESTRONAFLD-1 study readout in F2/F3 pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and Phase 3 REVERSE study readout in F4 compensated cirrhotic NASH. 
  • Related: Intercept Reports Narrower Q3 Loss; Raises Ocaliva Annual Sales Guidance.
  • Last Month, Intercept Pharmaceuticals withdrew its European marketing application seeking approval for obeticholic acid (OCA) for liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Additionally, the analyst believes Intercept's continued year-over-year revenue growth for its primary biliary cholangitis franchise will catalyze its shift to sustained positive cash flow. 
  • This is "particularly attractive amid biotech sector volatility," Mamtani writes.
  • Price Action: ICPT shares are trading 11.60% higher at $16.74 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ICPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022B. Riley SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ICPT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

