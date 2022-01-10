Anavex Life's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint In Early-Stage Study
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) announced topline results from its Phase 1 trial of ANAVEX3-71 in development for neurodegenerative diseases, including Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).
- ANAVEX3-71 was well tolerated in all cohorts receiving single doses of the treatment candidate ranging from 5 mg to 200 mg daily with no serious adverse events (SAEs) and no significant lab abnormalities in any subject.
- In the study, ANAVEX3-71 exhibited linear pharmacokinetics. Its pharmacokinetics was also dose-proportional for doses up to 160 mg.
- The study also met the secondary objective of characterizing the effect of ANAVEX 3-71 on electrocardiogram (ECG) parameters. There were no clinically significant ECG parameters throughout the study. Participant QTcF measures were normal across all dose groups with no difference between ANAVEX3-71 and Placebo.
- Price Action: AVXL shares are up 0.06% at $15.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
