Anavex Life's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint In Early-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 8:12am   Comments
Anavex Life's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint In Early-Stage Study

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXLannounced topline results from its Phase 1 trial of ANAVEX3-71 in development for neurodegenerative diseases, including Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

  • ANAVEX3-71 was well tolerated in all cohorts receiving single doses of the treatment candidate ranging from 5 mg to 200 mg daily with no serious adverse events (SAEs) and no significant lab abnormalities in any subject. 
  • In the study, ANAVEX3-71 exhibited linear pharmacokinetics. Its pharmacokinetics was also dose-proportional for doses up to 160 mg.
  • The study also met the secondary objective of characterizing the effect of ANAVEX 3-71 on electrocardiogram (ECG) parameters. There were no clinically significant ECG parameters throughout the study. Participant QTcF measures were normal across all dose groups with no difference between ANAVEX3-71 and Placebo.
  • Price Action: AVXL shares are up 0.06% at $15.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

