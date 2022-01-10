Bristol Myers, Century Therapeutics Ink Pact For iPSC-Derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies
Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- The first two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform.
- Bristol Myers Squibb has the option to add two additional programs.
- Century will be responsible for development candidate discovery and preclinical development activities.
- After that, Bristol Myers Squibb will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization subject to Century's co-promotion rights on certain programs.
- Century will receive a $100 million upfront payment, and Bristol Myers Squibb will make a $50 million equity investment in Century Therapeutics' common stock at $23.14 per share.
- In addition, Century will receive reimbursement of certain preclinical development costs and is eligible for additional milestone payments totaling more than $3 billion across the four potential programs.
- Price Action: IPSC shares are up 17.10% at $15.48, and BMY stock is up 0.37% at $63.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General