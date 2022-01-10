 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers, Century Therapeutics Ink Pact For iPSC-Derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers, Century Therapeutics Ink Pact For iPSC-Derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. 

  • The first two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform. 
  • Bristol Myers Squibb has the option to add two additional programs.
  • Century will be responsible for development candidate discovery and preclinical development activities. 
  • After that, Bristol Myers Squibb will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization subject to Century's co-promotion rights on certain programs. 
  • Century will receive a $100 million upfront payment, and Bristol Myers Squibb will make a $50 million equity investment in Century Therapeutics' common stock at $23.14 per share. 
  • In addition, Century will receive reimbursement of certain preclinical development costs and is eligible for additional milestone payments totaling more than $3 billion across the four potential programs.
  • Price Action: IPSC shares are up 17.10% at $15.48, and BMY stock is up 0.37% at $63.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + IPSC)

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Debt Overview
Peering Into Bristol-myers Squibb Company's Recent Short Interest
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 19-25): Amgen And Aquestive Regulatory Decisions Key Events Of Holiday-Shortened Week
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Orencia As First Drug To Prevent Graft-Versus-Host Disease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com