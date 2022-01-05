Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Jump After Positive Data On Becker Muscular Dystrophy Study
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) posted positive topline results from Phase 1b trial of EDG-5506, designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD)
- The seven adults with BMD enrolled in the Phase 1b clinical trial were administered 20 mg oral doses of EDG-5506 (n=5) or placebo (n=2).
- EDG-5506 was shown to be well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions.
- Related: Edgewise Therapeutics Posts Data From Early-Stage Muscle Wasting Disease Trial.
- The most common adverse event observed in all Phase 1b participants, was dizziness which was mild, transient, and self-resolving.
- Similar to observations in the healthy volunteer portion of the clinical trial, dosing with EDG-5506 did not affect voluntary grip, shoulder, or hip strength.
- Treatment with EDG-5506 led to a significant and time-dependent decrease in key biomarkers of muscle damage.
- Price Action: EWTX shares are up 20.10% at $18.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General