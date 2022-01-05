 Skip to main content

Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Jump After Positive Data On Becker Muscular Dystrophy Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Jump After Positive Data On Becker Muscular Dystrophy Study

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTXposted positive topline results from Phase 1b trial of EDG-5506, designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD)

  • The seven adults with BMD enrolled in the Phase 1b clinical trial were administered 20 mg oral doses of EDG-5506 (n=5) or placebo (n=2). 
  • EDG-5506 was shown to be well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions. 
  • Related: Edgewise Therapeutics Posts Data From Early-Stage Muscle Wasting Disease Trial.
  • The most common adverse event observed in all Phase 1b participants, was dizziness which was mild, transient, and self-resolving.
  • Similar to observations in the healthy volunteer portion of the clinical trial, dosing with EDG-5506 did not affect voluntary grip, shoulder, or hip strength.
  • Treatment with EDG-5506 led to a significant and time-dependent decrease in key biomarkers of muscle damage.
  • Price Action: EWTX shares are up 20.10% at $18.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

