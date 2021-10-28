 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edgewise Therapeutics Posts Data From Early-Stage Muscle Wasting Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:
Edgewise Therapeutics Posts Data From Early-Stage Muscle Wasting Disease Trial
  • Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has announced topline results from the MAD portion of Phase 1 trial of EDG-5506, designed to protect skeletal muscle fibers in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).
  • EDG-5506 was shown to be generally well-tolerated at all doses studied with no adverse events. 
  • The most common adverse events were dizziness and somnolence, which were mild, transient, and self-resolving. 
  • PK data demonstrated robust target engagement with high muscle exposures consistent with EDG-5506's expected high-affinity binding to myosin in fast skeletal muscle fibers. 
  • EDG-5506 inhibited involuntary twitch in healthy volunteers at muscle concentrations consistent with levels demonstrating efficacy in preclinical disease models. 
  • Also, dosing with EDG-5506 was not found to affect voluntary grip, shoulder, or hip strength, and no negative impact was observed on alternate forms of myosin elsewhere in the body.
  • The Company plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in BMD in 1H of 2022 and DMD in 2H of 2022. 
  • Price Action: EWTX shares closed 2.53% lower at $16.20 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWTX)

Chief Scientific Officer Of Edgewise Therapeutics Sold $385K In Stock
Notable Edgewise Therapeutics Insider Makes $105K Sale
Edgewise Therapeutics Insider Trades $450K In Company Stock
Chief Scientific Officer Of Edgewise Therapeutics Sold $1.07 Million In Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com