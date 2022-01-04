EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics Speaks To Benzinga As Stock Spikes Over 90% On Newly Released Proof-Of-Concept Data

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares are soaring Tuesday after the company highlighted proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ, a therapeutic in development for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease.

"What we have demonstrated during the study is that our drug can actually prevent the potential plaque formation by specifically reducing the amyloid beta in the brain fluid," Hoth Therapeutics chief scientific officer Stefanie Johns said Tuesday on "Benzinga Live."

The two main culprits attributed to Alzheimer's pathogenesis are amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, Johns said, adding that Hoth is focused on the former.

See Also: Hoth Therapeutics Reports Finishing Up a Busy Year of Research Across its Portfolio of Drug Candidates

Johns noted that the company's potential Alzheimer's therapeuetic was administered orally during the study. Hoth plans to enter HT-ALZ into a longer study focused on chronic dosing and how it affects cognitive behavior.

"We're hoping, you know, now that we have this really strong data that ... this will continue to be a strong candidate in our pipeline."

Having shown that HT-ALZ can reduce amyloid beta, the company plans to continue on the pathway toward potentially becoming a disease-modifying drug.

If HT-ALZ can prove that it is disease modifying, the focus turns toward its ability to reduce symptoms, Johns explained.

She told Benzinga that the company is exploring options to raise capital, "We are looking to position ourselves for fundraising in the near future."

"Our focus for 2022 is honing in on our lead assets in the pipeline," Johns said.

See the full interview here:

HOTH Price Action: Hoth Therapeutics has traded as low as 63 cents and as high as $3.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 85.71% at $1.30 at the time of publication.

Photo: tiburi from Pixabay.