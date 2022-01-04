 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Equillium To Reassess Potential For Its Asthma Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Equillium To Reassess Potential For Its Asthma Trials

Equillium Inc's (NASDAQ: EQ) Phase 1b EQUIP study of itolizumab in patients with uncontrolled asthma met its primary objective.

  • The data demonstrated an on-target peak and sustained reduction of CD6 at Day 85 (one month following the last dose). 
  • The data, collected from a total of 18 patients, shows that subcutaneous delivery of itolizumab was generally safe and well-tolerated at 0.8 mg/kg and 1.6 mg/kg. 
  • All subjects reported at least one adverse event. Most subjects (83%) had adverse events that were mild or moderate in severity. 
  • One SAE (peripheral artery thrombosis) was reported in the 1.6 mg/kg dosing cohort, which resolved without sequelae.
  • Pharmacodynamic data demonstrated significant and comparable reductions in cell surface CD6 at both 0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg dose levels compared to placebo. 
  • Due to the small sample size, the Company also said that it could not make any meaningful observations regarding changes in FEV, ACQ, or other outcomes. 
  • Equillium said that amid the ongoing pandemic and associated challenges conducting asthma trials.
  • It will prioritize the efforts on the pivotal study in acute graft-versus-host disease and our ongoing lupus nephritis program and reassess development strategy in asthma.
  • Price Action: EQ shares are down 5.73% at $3.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EQ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: asthmaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com