Equillium To Reassess Potential For Its Asthma Trials
Equillium Inc's (NASDAQ: EQ) Phase 1b EQUIP study of itolizumab in patients with uncontrolled asthma met its primary objective.
- The data demonstrated an on-target peak and sustained reduction of CD6 at Day 85 (one month following the last dose).
- The data, collected from a total of 18 patients, shows that subcutaneous delivery of itolizumab was generally safe and well-tolerated at 0.8 mg/kg and 1.6 mg/kg.
- All subjects reported at least one adverse event. Most subjects (83%) had adverse events that were mild or moderate in severity.
- One SAE (peripheral artery thrombosis) was reported in the 1.6 mg/kg dosing cohort, which resolved without sequelae.
- Pharmacodynamic data demonstrated significant and comparable reductions in cell surface CD6 at both 0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg dose levels compared to placebo.
- Due to the small sample size, the Company also said that it could not make any meaningful observations regarding changes in FEV, ACQ, or other outcomes.
- Equillium said that amid the ongoing pandemic and associated challenges conducting asthma trials.
- It will prioritize the efforts on the pivotal study in acute graft-versus-host disease and our ongoing lupus nephritis program and reassess development strategy in asthma.
- Price Action: EQ shares are down 5.73% at $3.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
