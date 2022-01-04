Why Hoth Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today?
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
- HT-ALZ is in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia-related to Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- AD is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by aggregates of amyloid β (Aβ) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain.
- The initial data showed a significant decrease in Aβ in both male and female mice after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, compared to placebo-treated animals and baseline Aβ levels.
- "HT-ALZ is a unique therapeutic in the AD development space because it is eligible for streamlined development under the 505(b)(2) pathway, including available safety data," said Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer.
- This allows Hoth to reach efficacy clinical trials faster and bring a new potential treatment for patients with Alzheimer's disease," added Stefanie Johns.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 95.20% at $1.38 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
