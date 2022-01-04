 Skip to main content

Gritstone Bio's COVID-19 Booster Dose Shows Early Neutralizing Antibody Responses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 8:47am   Comments
Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The data demonstrated strong neutralizing antibody responses to Spike and robust CD8+ T cell responses. 
  • A single 10 µg dose of the CORAL program's samRNA vaccine was administered to healthy adults ≥60 years (n=10) at least 22 weeks after two-dose series of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Vaxzevria.
  • CORAL's samRNA vaccine was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no grade 3/4 adverse events or unexpected reactogenicity or safety events.
  • The CORAL-BOOST Phase 1 study is ongoing in the United Kingdom and has now dose-escalated as planned to a 30 mg dose. 
  • Based on the Phase 1 data, Gritstone will increase enrollment to 120 subjects and evaluate the addition of a second samRNA-Spike-TCE dose. 
  • Immunogenicity and reactogenicity data for additional cohorts are anticipated in the coming months.
  • Price Action: GRTS shares are up 2.21% at $12.46 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

