Sanofi Expects Q4 FY21 Vaccine Sales Lower Than Year-Ago, Positive Currency Impact
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) says the preliminary estimate of currency impact on Q4 sales and business EPS is approximately +1.5% and +2.5%.
- Also, the Company expects vaccines sales for Q4 FY21 to be below Q4 FY20.
- Sanofi continues to anticipate a record flu season for the FY 2021; Q3/Q4 2021 influenza sales distribution is now expected to be around 55%/45%.
- The effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be around 21% versus 22% in 2020.
- Sanofi expects continued improvement in gross margin in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.
- In December, the Company confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth for the vaccines business.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.24% at $50.06 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
