Sanofi Expects Q4 FY21 Vaccine Sales Lower Than Year-Ago, Positive Currency Impact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:05am   Comments
Sanofi Expects Q4 FY21 Vaccine Sales Lower Than Year-Ago, Positive Currency Impact

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) says the preliminary estimate of currency impact on Q4 sales and business EPS is approximately +1.5% and +2.5%.

  • Also, the Company expects vaccines sales for Q4 FY21 to be below Q4 FY20.
  • Sanofi continues to anticipate a record flu season for the FY 2021; Q3/Q4 2021 influenza sales distribution is now expected to be around 55%/45%.
  • Related Link: Sanofi Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook As Dupixent, Vaccines Boost Q3 Performance.
  • The effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be around 21% versus 22% in 2020.
  • Sanofi expects continued improvement in gross margin in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.
  • In December, the Company confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth for the vaccines business.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.24% at $50.06 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

