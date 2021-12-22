FDA Rejects Takeda's Eosinophilic Esophagitis Candidate, Asks For Additional Study
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its marketing application for TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus.
- The CRL indicates the FDA has completed its review of the TAK-721 NDA and determined that it cannot be approved in its present form.
- In addition, the FDA recommended an additional clinical study to help resolve FDA feedback.
- “Takeda is assessing the details of the CRL and evaluating a regulatory path forward,” said Ramona Sequeira, President, U.S. Business Unit, and Global Portfolio Commercialization.
- TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) is an oral viscous formulation of budesonide. It entered the Takeda pipeline through the company’s acquisition of Shire.
- Price Action: TAK shares are closed at $13.75 on Tuesday.
