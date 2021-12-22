 Skip to main content

FDA Rejects Takeda's Eosinophilic Esophagitis Candidate, Asks For Additional Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKreceived a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its marketing application for TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus.

  • The CRL indicates the FDA has completed its review of the TAK-721 NDA and determined that it cannot be approved in its present form. 
  • In addition, the FDA recommended an additional clinical study to help resolve FDA feedback. 
  • “Takeda is assessing the details of the CRL and evaluating a regulatory path forward,” said Ramona Sequeira, President, U.S. Business Unit, and Global Portfolio Commercialization.
  • TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) is an oral viscous formulation of budesonide. It entered the Takeda pipeline through the company’s acquisition of Shire.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are closed at $13.75 on Tuesday.

