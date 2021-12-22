 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves Jaguar Health's Plant-Based Therapy For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Dogs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 5:55am   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves Jaguar Health's Plant-Based Therapy For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Dogs

The FDA has granted conditional approval for Jaguar Health Inc's (NASDAQ: JAGX) Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.

  • This is the first and only product indicated for treating chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs to receive any approval from the FDA.
  • According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their lives, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer. 
  • According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the U.S.
  • Canalevia-CA1 will be marketed as a prescription drug product under the company's Jaguar Animal Health tradename. Jaguar will be sharing more details surrounding the commercialization plan for Canalevia-CA1 in early January 2022.
  • Crofelemer is an oral plant-based medicine extracted and purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. 
  • Jaguar Health's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer.
  • Price Action: JAGX shares are down 5.07% at $1.31 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JAGX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Sings Metabolic Disorder Drug Pact, Moderna Reports Positive Flu Vaccine Data, Halozyme To Buy Back Shares
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Jaguar Health's Posts Crofelemer Data For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Breast Cancer Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com