FDA Approves Jaguar Health's Plant-Based Therapy For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Dogs
The FDA has granted conditional approval for Jaguar Health Inc's (NASDAQ: JAGX) Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.
- This is the first and only product indicated for treating chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs to receive any approval from the FDA.
- According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their lives, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer.
- According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the U.S.
- Canalevia-CA1 will be marketed as a prescription drug product under the company's Jaguar Animal Health tradename. Jaguar will be sharing more details surrounding the commercialization plan for Canalevia-CA1 in early January 2022.
- Crofelemer is an oral plant-based medicine extracted and purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest.
- Jaguar Health's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer.
- Price Action: JAGX shares are down 5.07% at $1.31 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
