BioRestorative Stock Surges After Recruiting PRC Clinical As Partner For Lead Product Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 5:53am   Comments
BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: BRTX) has entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO), to conduct BioRestorative's Phase 2 trial.

  • According to the agreement, PRC Clinical will manage BioRestorative's Phase 2 clinical study of BRTX-100, the Company's lead clinical product to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.
  • The Company's lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. 
  • BioRestorative plans to develop the product for the non-surgical treatment of lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. 
  • In an outpatient procedure, one-time BRTX-100 will be injected with 40 million mesenchymal stem cells into the patient's damaged disc by a physician.
  • In November of this year, BioRestorative closed on a $23 million capital raise and concurrently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. 
  • The Company says it is fully funded to complete the Phase 2 trial for BRTX-100 for chronic lumbar disc disease.
  • Price Action: BRTX shares are up 56.9% at $7.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

