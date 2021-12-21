 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Karyopharm, Menarini Ink Over $200M Licensing Pact For Selinexor In Europe, Other Territories
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Karyopharm, Menarini Ink Over $200M Licensing Pact For Selinexor In Europe, Other Territories

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) and the Menarini Group entered an exclusive licensing agreement whereby Menarini will commercialize Karyopharm's Nexpovio (selinexor) in Europe and other key global territories.

  • Under the agreement terms, Menarini received exclusive rights to commercialize Nexpovio for oncology indications in the European Union and other European countries, Latin America and other key countries.
  • Karyopharm will receive an upfront payment of $75 million and receive up to an additional $202.5 million in future milestones.
  • Nexpovio has received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission combined with dexamethasone for multiple myeloma in patients with at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. 
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the authorization of Nexpovio in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma following at least one prior therapy. 
  • The MAA will be reviewed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which is expected to complete during the 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: KPTI shares are up 6.29% at $6.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KPTI)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Coda Signature, Greater Cannabis Co., BioHarvest Sciences, Compass Pathways
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 60 Points; Federal Reserve Slows Down Bond Buying
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com