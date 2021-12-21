PhaseBio Pulls Plug On Mid-Stage Hypertension Asset
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) is voluntarily ending its Phase 2b trial of pemziviptadil (PB1046) in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- The decision follows COVID-19 impacts on manufacturing, associated drug supply, and enrollment rate in the study.
- The Company will analyze the trial data to determine an appropriate path forward for the program.
- Related: PhaseBio Says Antiplatelet Candidate Achieved Primary Reversal Endpoint In Late-Stage Study.
- With the suspension of the Phase 2b trial, the Company will reprioritize resources and capital towards pre-commercialization activities of bentracimab and the advancement of other pipeline programs.
- The Phase 2b trial of pemziviptadil had enrolled more than 50% of the study's target population.
- Pemziviptadil is a subcutaneously injected VIP analog, a recombinant fusion protein composed of VIP and PhaseBio's proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (ELP) biopolymer.
- Price Action: PHAS shares are down 0.80% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General