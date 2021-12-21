 Skip to main content

PhaseBio Pulls Plug On Mid-Stage Hypertension Asset
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) is voluntarily ending its Phase 2b trial of pemziviptadil (PB1046) in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

  • The decision follows COVID-19 impacts on manufacturing, associated drug supply, and enrollment rate in the study. 
  • The Company will analyze the trial data to determine an appropriate path forward for the program. 
  • Related: PhaseBio Says Antiplatelet Candidate Achieved Primary Reversal Endpoint In Late-Stage Study.
  • With the suspension of the Phase 2b trial, the Company will reprioritize resources and capital towards pre-commercialization activities of bentracimab and the advancement of other pipeline programs. 
  • The Phase 2b trial of pemziviptadil had enrolled more than 50% of the study's target population.
  • Pemziviptadil is a subcutaneously injected VIP analog, a recombinant fusion protein composed of VIP and PhaseBio's proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (ELP) biopolymer. 
  • Price Action: PHAS shares are down 0.80% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

