Science Journal Finds No Evidence To Data Manipulation By Cassava Sciences' In 2005 Publication

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has been informed by the Neuroscience journal that there is no evidence to support claims of data manipulation in a 2005 paper authored by the Company and its scientific collaborators.

"Another science journal has cleared us of allegations," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. "This clearance is from an independent third party who is neutral and expert in the field.

In August 2021, a law firm representing admitted short-sellers submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA that alleges, among other things, data manipulation in scientific articles authored by Cassava scientists, including the 2005 Neuroscience article.

Neuroscience requested raw data for the 2005 article, including images of original, uncropped Western blots.

"After careful examination of these original materials, Neuroscience found no evidence of manipulation of the Western blot data or other figures of this publication," said Editor-in-Chief of the journal.

In November, Cassava Sciences reported that a different science journal also found no evidence to support allegations of data manipulation in an article it published in 2012.

The SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer's drug simufilam.

Price Action: SAVA shares are up 30.7% at $48.07 before the trading was halted during the market session on the last check Tuesday.