 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Science Journal Finds No Evidence To Data Manipulation By Cassava Sciences' In 2005 Publication
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Science Journal Finds No Evidence To Data Manipulation By Cassava Sciences' In 2005 Publication

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has been informed by the Neuroscience journal that there is no evidence to support claims of data manipulation in a 2005 paper authored by the Company and its scientific collaborators. 

  • "Another science journal has cleared us of allegations," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. "This clearance is from an independent third party who is neutral and expert in the field.
  • In August 2021, a law firm representing admitted short-sellers submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA that alleges, among other things, data manipulation in scientific articles authored by Cassava scientists, including the 2005 Neuroscience article. 
  • Neuroscience requested raw data for the 2005 article, including images of original, uncropped Western blots. 
  • "After careful examination of these original materials, Neuroscience found no evidence of manipulation of the Western blot data or other figures of this publication," said Editor-in-Chief of the journal.
  • In November, Cassava Sciences reported that a different science journal also found no evidence to support allegations of data manipulation in an article it published in 2012. 
  • The SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer's drug simufilam.
  • Price Action: SAVA shares are up 30.7% at $48.07 before the trading was halted during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com