Science Journal Finds No Evidence To Data Manipulation By Cassava Sciences' In 2005 Publication
Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has been informed by the Neuroscience journal that there is no evidence to support claims of data manipulation in a 2005 paper authored by the Company and its scientific collaborators.
- "Another science journal has cleared us of allegations," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. "This clearance is from an independent third party who is neutral and expert in the field.
- In August 2021, a law firm representing admitted short-sellers submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA that alleges, among other things, data manipulation in scientific articles authored by Cassava scientists, including the 2005 Neuroscience article.
- Neuroscience requested raw data for the 2005 article, including images of original, uncropped Western blots.
- "After careful examination of these original materials, Neuroscience found no evidence of manipulation of the Western blot data or other figures of this publication," said Editor-in-Chief of the journal.
- In November, Cassava Sciences reported that a different science journal also found no evidence to support allegations of data manipulation in an article it published in 2012.
- The SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer's drug simufilam.
- Price Action: SAVA shares are up 30.7% at $48.07 before the trading was halted during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
