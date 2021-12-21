IMV's Basket Clinical Study Shows Promising Top Line Data In Bladder Cancer
IMV Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) announced the finalization of the basket clinical study evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in patients with metastatic bladder and Micro-Satellite Instability High (MSI-H) solid tumors.
- Clinical benefit (complete responses, partial responses, and stable disease) was observed in metastatic bladder cancer patients, including those who had received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- "The top-line clinical data from both the bladder and MSI-Hi cohorts are promising, further showcasing the potential of MVP-S as an immune-educating therapy in multiple cancer indications," said Jeremy Graff, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at IMV.
- A complete set of data, including evaluation of PD-L1 and other measures, will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference.
- Price Action: IMV shares are up 11.90% at $1.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
