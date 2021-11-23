 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea's Depression Treatment, Esketamine Nasal Spray Added In Clinic Offerings In UK
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea's Depression Treatment, Esketamine Nasal Spray Added In Clinic Offerings In UK

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: KTTA) wholly-owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Administers First IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy In Depression Patients.

The Company has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location. Pasithea Clinics is one of only three accredited clinics in the U.K. approved to offer esketamine nasal spray for mental health disorders.

Why It Matters: "This is an important milestone for our U.K. clinics and their patients," stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

The CEO said that current treatments for major depression have limited success, and up to 30% of patients do not respond to consecutive trials of antidepressant treatment.

"Esketamine is safe and effective, especially when combined with ongoing psychiatric support. Due to some risks associated with this drug, patients treated in outpatient settings must be enrolled in a specific program," said Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the U.K.

Spravato CIII nasal spray is a non-selective, non-competitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor.

Spravato is approved in the U.S., in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for TRD and depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.

Spravato has been submitted for health authorities' review in other markets, including Europe.

Price Action: KTTA shares closed 6.75% lower at $2.21 on Monday.

Photo by Anemone123 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTTA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Mobile Mental Health: Coming to a Home Near You?
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs depression treatmentBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com