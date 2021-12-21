 Skip to main content

Aldeyra's Dry Eye Disease Candidate Disappoints In Late-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 5:38am   Comments
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDXreported topline data from Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial of reproxalap ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease.

  • The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness, but it did achieve statistical significance for the dry eye disease sign of the Schirmer test, a secondary endpoint. 
  • Statistical significance was also achieved for the post-hoc assessment of Schirmer test responders of over 10 mm. 
  • Related: Aldeyra's Dry Eye Disease Trial Meets Primary Endpoint But Misses On Secondary Endpoint.
  • The primary endpoint of the upcoming Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial has been modified such that the endpoint will have been met if either the Schirmer test or ocular redness demonstrates statistical significance. 
  • In addition, target enrollment in TRANQUILITY-2 has been increased from 300 to up to 400 patients. The company expects topline results in mid-2022.
  • The company intends to file the marketing application for dry eye disease indication in mid-2022.
  • Application for allergic conjunctivitis, another proposed indication, is expected to occur after the dry eye disease submission and following completion of an additional allergen chamber trial requested by the FDA. 
  • No safety signals were observed, and reproxalap was well tolerated; there were no treatment-related discontinuations or moderate or severe adverse events.
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are down 38.9% at $4.36 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

