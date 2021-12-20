Synthetic Biology Platform Senti Bio Rides On Omid Farokhzad's SPAC For NASDAQ Debut
Senti Biosciences Inc, the synthetic biology play helmed by MIT whiz Tim Lu, will be merging with Farokhzad's Dynamics Special Purpose Corp (NASDAQ: DYNS) in a deal set to deliver $296 million in gross proceeds.
- Senti Bio uses its Gene Circuit platform to program cell and gene therapies with potentially enhanced capabilities.
- Gene Circuits, created via synthetic biology and encoded as novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, enable cells to sense inputs, compute decisions with biological logic, and respond to disease environments.
- The deal is expected to result in gross proceeds of over $296 million, which includes over $66 million of private investment in public equity, from the venture investment arm of Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) funds and Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global, T. Rowe Price funds and others.
- The new funds will fuel the internal pipeline as Senti plans to file its first INDs in 2023 for a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy dubbed SENTI-202 (for acute myeloid leukemia) and another multi-armed allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy dubbed SENTI-301 (for hepatocellular carcinoma).
- Price Action: DYNS shares are down 0.60% at $9.98 during the market session on the last check Monday.
