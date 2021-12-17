EMA's CHMP Backs Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Adjuvant Setting For Kidney Cancer
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- The opinion covers Keytruda as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of RCC patients at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy or resection of metastatic lesions.
- The opinion is based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial data, in which Keytruda reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 32% compared to placebo.
- The European Commission will now review the CHMP's recommendation for marketing authorization in the European Union, and a final decision is expected in Q1 of 2022.
