IN8bio Stock Jumps After An Update From Leukemia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) has provided an update on the Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100, a donor-derived gamma-delta T cell therapy for leukemia patients undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). 

  • The three patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treated to date demonstrate that allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy has a manageable toxicity profile with the potential for durable responses in high-risk patients. 
  • All three INB-100 treated patients remain in remission, with two patients in remission at 18 and 20 months, respectively. 
  • No treatment-related grade 3 or greater adverse events, infusion reactions, or dose-limiting toxicities were observed. 
  • The trial continues to track these patients and enroll additional patients, with additional data expected in 2022.
  • Price Action: INAB shares are up 2.16% at $5.67 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemiaBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

