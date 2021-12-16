IN8bio Stock Jumps After An Update From Leukemia Trial
IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) has provided an update on the Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100, a donor-derived gamma-delta T cell therapy for leukemia patients undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
- The three patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treated to date demonstrate that allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy has a manageable toxicity profile with the potential for durable responses in high-risk patients.
- All three INB-100 treated patients remain in remission, with two patients in remission at 18 and 20 months, respectively.
- No treatment-related grade 3 or greater adverse events, infusion reactions, or dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
- The trial continues to track these patients and enroll additional patients, with additional data expected in 2022.
- Price Action: INAB shares are up 2.16% at $5.67 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
