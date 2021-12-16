Kymera Discloses New Development Cancer Program
Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has added KT-253 to its pipeline, targeted at liquid and solid tumors.
- KT-253, a selective degrader of MDM2, has the potential to become a best-in-class P53 stabilizer, the Company said, noting that more than 50% of tumors harbor wild-type p53.
- Kymera expects to file an IND for KT-253 in 2022.
- Kymera also disclosed data from the first four multiple ascending dose cohorts in a Phase 1 trial for KT-474 (IRAK4).
- The results came from 48 healthy volunteers who received KT-474 at doses of 25 mg - 200 mg.
- The data exhibited potent, marked IRAK4 reduction in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC), with steady-state degradation at Day 14 of 92% at 25 mg and 96-98% at the two highest dose levels (100-200 mg), where IRAK4 was reduced to near the lower limit of quantitation of the assay.
- The Company also unveiled its five-year vision through 2026 with plans for eight or more clinical-stage programs across different disease areas, including at least one new IND per year.
- Most recently, FDA signed off Investigational New Drug for Kymera's IRAKIMiD degrader, KT-413, to start a Phase 1 trial for relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas.
- Price Action: KYMR shares closed at $55.45 on Wednesday.
