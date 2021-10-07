Calliditas Takes 100% Control Of Genkyotex
- Swedish drugmaker Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) has now taken complete control of Genkyotex after completing a centralized squeeze-out offer to all minority shareholders.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Calliditas first acquired 62.7% in Genkyotex in 2020 for around $24 million.
- Genkyotex's lead product candidate, setanaxib, is a first-in-class NOX inhibitor that targets NOX 1 and NOX 4, significant fibrogenesis drivers in multiple organs.
- In Q4 of 2021, Calliditas plans to initiate a 52-week, Phase 2b/3 design with setanaxib in 318 patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- Calliditas will also initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in head and neck cancer in 2021 to evaluate setanaxib in conjunction with immunotherapy targeting cancer-associated fibroblasts.
- After the squeeze-out, Genkyotex has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calliditas and has been delisted from the Euronext stock exchanges.
