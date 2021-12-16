 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Orencia As First Drug To Prevent Graft-Versus-Host Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 5:49am   Comments
The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Orencia (abatacept) for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in combination with certain immunosuppressants.

  • Orencia combined with calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) and methotrexate (MTX) becomes the first drug approved as a preventative for GVHD.
  • The approval comes for adults and pediatric patients two years of age and older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from a matched or 1 allele-mismatched unrelated donor.
  • The latest approval was based on the Phase 2 ABA2 trial that showed the addition of Orencia to standard prophylaxis (a calcineurin inhibitor plus methotrexate) led to significantly higher acute GVHD-free survival at 180 days after transplant for those in the mismatched unrelated donor arm.
  • In the matched unrelated arm, Orencia provided numerically higher acute GVHD-free survival.
  • Orencia is also approved to treat adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in children 2 and older.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed at $60.61 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

