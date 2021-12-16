FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Orencia As First Drug To Prevent Graft-Versus-Host Disease
The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Orencia (abatacept) for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in combination with certain immunosuppressants.
- Orencia combined with calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) and methotrexate (MTX) becomes the first drug approved as a preventative for GVHD.
- The approval comes for adults and pediatric patients two years of age and older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from a matched or 1 allele-mismatched unrelated donor.
- The latest approval was based on the Phase 2 ABA2 trial that showed the addition of Orencia to standard prophylaxis (a calcineurin inhibitor plus methotrexate) led to significantly higher acute GVHD-free survival at 180 days after transplant for those in the mismatched unrelated donor arm.
- In the matched unrelated arm, Orencia provided numerically higher acute GVHD-free survival.
- Orencia is also approved to treat adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in children 2 and older.
- Price Action: BMY shares closed at $60.61 on Wednesday.
