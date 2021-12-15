 Skip to main content

Gemini Therapeutics Shares Jump As HC Wainwright Sees Over 500% Upside
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) with a Buy rating and $20 price target. 

  • In the near term, the expected Phase 2a readout for lead asset GEM103 can serve as a platform catalyst, analyst Matthew Caufield tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst believes GEM307 demonstrates the broader applications for targeting CFH regulation.
  • GEM103, Gemini's lead program, targets a genetically defined subset of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients with complement dysregulation.
  • In September, Gemini Therapeutics presented the previously released initial results from its ongoing Phase 2a study at EURETINA 2021.
  • For the 62 patients with GA enrolled, no systemic serious adverse events related to GEM103 were observed.
  • Ocular adverse events observed were related to the intravitreal procedure and are commonly associated with the IVT procedure.
  • Repeat dosing with GEM103 resulted in rapid and sustained increased complement factor H (CFH) levels in aqueous humor.
  • Related Link: Gemini Axes Chief Scientific Officer, 20% Of Staff To Focus On Geographic Atrophy Candidate.
  • Price Action: GMTX shares are up 22.2% at $2.97 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for GMTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021SVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

