Gemini Therapeutics Shares Jump As HC Wainwright Sees Over 500% Upside
H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
- In the near term, the expected Phase 2a readout for lead asset GEM103 can serve as a platform catalyst, analyst Matthew Caufield tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst believes GEM307 demonstrates the broader applications for targeting CFH regulation.
- GEM103, Gemini's lead program, targets a genetically defined subset of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients with complement dysregulation.
- In September, Gemini Therapeutics presented the previously released initial results from its ongoing Phase 2a study at EURETINA 2021.
- For the 62 patients with GA enrolled, no systemic serious adverse events related to GEM103 were observed.
- Ocular adverse events observed were related to the intravitreal procedure and are commonly associated with the IVT procedure.
- Repeat dosing with GEM103 resulted in rapid and sustained increased complement factor H (CFH) levels in aqueous humor.
- Related Link: Gemini Axes Chief Scientific Officer, 20% Of Staff To Focus On Geographic Atrophy Candidate.
- Price Action: GMTX shares are up 22.2% at $2.97 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for GMTX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
