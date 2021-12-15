 Skip to main content

GeoVax Initiates Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVXinitiated vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of COH04S1 COVID-19 vaccine to target both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins.

  • The Phase 1 portion of the trial was designed as a dose-escalation safety study in healthy adult individuals aged 18 to 55 who had not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. 
  • The primary objectives were to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the COH04S1 vaccine in healthy volunteers administered at three different dose levels by intramuscular (IM) injection. 
  • Scientific presentations and publications of results are planned for early 2022.
  • The Phase 2 booster study, for which vaccination is now underway, will include 60 healthy individuals, 18 years of age and older, who were previously vaccinated with one of the FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. 
  • Related Link: GeoVax Labs In-Licenses Development Rights To Multi-Antigenic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
  • COH04S1, a synthetic, attenuated modified vaccinia Ankara (sMVA) vector expressing spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • It was initially developed at the City of Hope for immunocompromised and other patients. 
  • Price Action: GOVX shares are up 0.86% at $3.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

