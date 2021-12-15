GeoVax Initiates Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) initiated vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of COH04S1 COVID-19 vaccine to target both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins.
- The Phase 1 portion of the trial was designed as a dose-escalation safety study in healthy adult individuals aged 18 to 55 who had not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
- The primary objectives were to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the COH04S1 vaccine in healthy volunteers administered at three different dose levels by intramuscular (IM) injection.
- Scientific presentations and publications of results are planned for early 2022.
- The Phase 2 booster study, for which vaccination is now underway, will include 60 healthy individuals, 18 years of age and older, who were previously vaccinated with one of the FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
- COH04S1, a synthetic, attenuated modified vaccinia Ankara (sMVA) vector expressing spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- It was initially developed at the City of Hope for immunocompromised and other patients.
- Price Action: GOVX shares are up 0.86% at $3.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
