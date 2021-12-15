 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly Shares Gain After Boosting 2021 Profit, Sales Forecast; Issues 2022 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Eli Lilly Shares Gain After Boosting 2021 Profit, Sales Forecast; Issues 2022 Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLYraised its full-year 2021 profit and sales expectations, helped partly by a recent U.S. government contract for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

