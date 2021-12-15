 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Incyte's Topical JAK Inhibitor Under Priority FDA Review For Depigmented Skin Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Incyte's Topical JAK Inhibitor Under Priority FDA Review For Depigmented Skin Disorder

The FDA has accepted for review Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (Opzelura), a topical JAK inhibitor for vitiligo. 

  • Under the Priority Review, the application covers adolescents and adults (over 12 years) with vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by skin depigmentation.
  • The agency's Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date is April 18, 2022.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The submission is supported by Phase 3 TRuE-V trial data evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in more than 600 people. 
  • The data showed that at Week 24, 29.9% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved over 75% improvement from baseline in the facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI75), the primary endpoint.
  • Related: Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD.
  • Price Action: INCY shares are up 1.15% at $68.59 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY)

Why Are Datadog, Zscaler, Airbnb, Fortinet, Lucid Trading Higher Premarket?
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
7 Stocks 'On Sale' This Holiday Season
Expert Ratings For Incyte
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs VitiligoBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com