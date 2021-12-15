Idera Shares Fall After Early Tilsotolimod Data, Seeks Collaborating Partners For TLR9 Agonist
Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: IDRA) CEO said that clinical trials with tilsotolimod, its synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, have not yet translated into a new treatment alternative for patients.
- The Company shared preliminary data from the second 10 patients dosed in the safety cohort of the ILLUMINATE-206 trial, assessing tilsotolimod combined with ipilimumab and nivolumab.
- The trial includes previously treated patients with immunotherapy-naïve micro-satellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC).
- One patient experienced stable disease (SD) with disease control for more than six months; the remaining seven patients experienced Progressive Disease (PD).
- However, one of the PD patients was determined to have experienced pseudo-progression, meaning that the initial increase from baseline in overall tumor burden was followed by a decrease from baseline in overall tumor burden.
- At the most recent disease assessment, the total decrease from baseline was 46.2%, considered an Immune-Related Partial Response.
- No further enrollment in ILLUMINATE-206 is planned at this time.
- Also, AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has discontinued further patient enrollment in Phase 1b study for recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod and other therapy combinations.
- AbbVie said that the decision was not related to safety concerns. Current patient treatment and follow-up is ongoing.
- The Company is considering an out-licensing arrangement for tilsotolimod.
- Price Action: IDRA shares are down 15.10% at $0.74 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
