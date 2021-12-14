 Skip to main content

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Molecular Partners Inks License Deal With Novartis For $580M

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLNentered into a license agreement with Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies (DARPin-RLTs).

  • According to the license agreement, Novartis will pay $20 million upfront to Molecular Partners. The total deal amount also includes milestone payments of up to $560 million and a low double-digit percentage of royalties.
  • Novartis will be responsible for all clinical development and commercialization activities.
  • The collaboration will allow Molecular Partners to team up with Novartis to discover DARPin-RLTs targeting specific tumor-associated antigens.
  • "DARPins have great potential to enable robust, tumor-specific delivery of radioligands owing to their small size, allowing for greater tumor penetration and high specificity and affinity," Molecular Partners said in a statement.
  • Price Action: MOLN shares are up 8.7% at $15.86, NVS stock is down 0.24% at $80.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

