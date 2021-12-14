 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Precigen Reveals Early Data From CAR-T Candidate In Blood Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Precigen Reveals Early Data From CAR-T Candidate In Blood Cancer Patients

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGENpresented positive interim data at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition from the ongoing Phase 1/1b study of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

  • PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous CAR-T simultaneously expressing a CAR targeting CD33.
  • PRGN-3006 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) and no neurotoxicity at any dose level. 
  • Overall, there was a low incidence of adverse events following PRGN-3006 infusion, and the most common adverse events were decreased lymphocyte count, anemia, and cytokine release syndrome (CRS).
  • In the non-lymphodepletion cohort, UltraCAR-T cells could be detected in blood for more than seven months post-infusion. 
  • Peak expansion was observed between days 7 and 21 in the peripheral blood.
  • Three out of 9 (33%) patients had Stable Disease (SD), with one patient experiencing durable SD for more than seven months with a concomitant reduction in peripheral blast levels.
  • In the lymphodepletion cohort, UltraCAR-T cells could be detected in the blood more than three months post-infusion. Peak expansion was observed between days 14 and 21 in the peripheral blood.
  • Higher peak expansion (over 10 fold) was observed in the lymphodepletion cohort at the same dose level.
  • An ORR of 50% was reported in the lymphodepletion cohort in patients treated at the two lowest dose levels.
  • One responder subsequently received allo-HSCT with ongoing survival of over one year.
  • Price Action: PGEN shares traded lower by 2.43% at $3.61 during premarket trading on Tuesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PGEN)

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Preview: Procter & Gamble's Earnings
Precigen Insider Trades $670K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemia ASH21Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com