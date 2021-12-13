 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bluebird Bio Posts Updated Data From Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Bluebird Bio Posts Updated Data From Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Program

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUEannounced updated results from its Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for SCD, bb1111) gene therapy for sickle cell disease.

  • The updated data included further analyses from its pivotal cohort, HGB-206 Group C. 
  • Patients in Group C achieved near-normal key hemolysis markers and experienced sustained improvements in patient-reported quality of life following treatment. 
  • Following engraftment, median total hemoglobin increased from 8.5 g/dL at baseline to less than 11 g/dL from six through up to 36 months post-infusion in all patients.
  • Notably, in all patients, sickle hemoglobin (HbS) was less than 60% of total hemoglobin, and gene therapy-derived anti-sickling hemoglobin, HbAT87Q, contributed at least 40% of total hemoglobin.
  • All evaluable patients (n=25) continued to experience complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) through up to 36 months of follow-up, compared with a median of 3.5 per year in the 24 months before enrollment.
  • From six months post-infusion through the last visit, several indicators of the health of red blood cells suggest that treatment with lovo-cel improved biological markers for SCD to near-normal levels. 
  • Related Link: FDA Gives Signal to Halted Bluebird Bio's Gene Therapy Trials In Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 9.82% at $9.84 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLUE)

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 12-18): Hematology Conference Presentations, FDA Decisions For Calliditas, Argenx, Intra-Cellular & Eagle Pharma And More
Gracell Bio Shares Tumble as Investors Blow Hot, Cold Over Its Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bluebird Bio's Thalassemia Gene Therapy Under Priority Review With FDA
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com