FDA Gives Signal to Halted Bluebird Bio's Gene Therapy Trials In Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia
- The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Phase 1/2 HGB-206 and Phase 3 HGB-210 studies of Bluebird Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease and two Phase 3 studies of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.
- The company is working closely with study investigators and clinical trial sites to resume all study activities as soon as possible.
- In March, the company said that based on the analyses completed to date, it is very unlikely the suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia in its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin was related to the BB305 lentiviral vector.
- Later, the company revised the diagnosis for the previously reported case of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin.
- The further assessment concluded this is not a case of MDS and revised the diagnosis to transfusion-dependent anemia.
- Price Action: BLUE shares are up 1.5% at $31.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Sickle Cell DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General