 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Gives Signal to Halted Bluebird Bio's Gene Therapy Trials In Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
FDA Gives Signal to Halted Bluebird Bio's Gene Therapy Trials In Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia
  • The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Phase 1/2 HGB-206 and Phase 3 HGB-210 studies of Bluebird Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease and two Phase 3 studies of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.
  • The company is working closely with study investigators and clinical trial sites to resume all study activities as soon as possible.
  • In March, the company said that based on the analyses completed to date, it is very unlikely the suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia in its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin was related to the BB305 lentiviral vector.
  • Later, the company revised the diagnosis for the previously reported case of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin.
  • The further assessment concluded this is not a case of MDS and revised the diagnosis to transfusion-dependent anemia.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 1.5% at $31.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLUE)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Bluebird bio's Neurological Disorder Gene Therapy Wins CHMP Backing for Approval
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Sickle Cell DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com