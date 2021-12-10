AbbVie, SpringWorks Join Forces To Conduct Multiple Myeloma Combo Therapy Trial
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to evaluate SpringWorks' nirogacestat combination with ABBV-383 in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Gamma secretase inhibition helps prevent the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells.
- Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1b study to evaluate the combination's safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy.
- AbbVie will also assume all costs associated with the study, other than expenses related to the manufacturing of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.
- AbbVie and SpringWorks will commence the Phase 1 trial in 1H 2022.
- Price Action: SWTX shares closed at $71.66 on Thursday, while ABBV shares are up 0.25% at $124.46 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
