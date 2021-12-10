 Skip to main content

AbbVie, SpringWorks Join Forces To Conduct Multiple Myeloma Combo Therapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 9:24am   Comments
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTXentered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to evaluate SpringWorks' nirogacestat combination with ABBV-383 in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

  • Gamma secretase inhibition helps prevent the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1b study to evaluate the combination's safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy.
  • AbbVie will also assume all costs associated with the study, other than expenses related to the manufacturing of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights. 
  • AbbVie and SpringWorks will commence the Phase 1 trial in 1H 2022.
  • Price Action: SWTX shares closed at $71.66 on Thursday, while ABBV shares are up 0.25% at $124.46 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

