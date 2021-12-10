Eli Lilly Pens $1.5B Pact With Regor For Metabolic Disease Therapies
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is making a $1.5 billion biobucks bet on Chinese biotech Regor Therapeutics to develop new therapies for metabolic disorders.
- Under the deal, Lilly will have a license to select Regor IP with an option to extend the license.
- Lilly will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization worldwide except China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, where Regor will maintain these rights and responsibilities.
- Regor will receive an upfront payment of up to $50 million, which partially includes an equity investment by Lilly in Regor.
- The Company is also eligible to receive up to $1.5 billion in potential milestone payments and tiered royalties from low-single to low-double digits.
