Context Therapeutics Shares Surge On Encouraging Data From Onapristone In Early Breast Cancer

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer. The data were presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Two additional metastatic breast cancer clinical trials in progress were also presented.
- The Phase 0 trial enrolled ten patients.
- While no patients achieved a Complete Cell Cycle Arrest (CCCR), tumor Ki-67 expression decreased in six patients, remained stable in one patient, and increased in three patients.
- The mean percentage decrease of Ki67 for tumors with baseline PR expression over 90% (N=4) and less 90% (N=6) was -25.23% and 2.54%, respectively.
- Six patients reported adverse events, of which most were mild to moderate, including post-procedural pain, dry mouth, and an increase of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT).
- One patient experienced Grade 3 reversible GGT and aspartate aminotransferase (AST).
- ONA-XR is being evaluated in four investigator-sponsored clinical trials in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers.
- The Company looks forward to data updates from three other ONA-XR trials in 2022.
