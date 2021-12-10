 Skip to main content

Context Therapeutics Shares Surge On Encouraging Data From Onapristone In Early Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer. The data were presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

  • Two additional metastatic breast cancer clinical trials in progress were also presented.
  • The Phase 0 trial enrolled ten patients.
  • While no patients achieved a Complete Cell Cycle Arrest (CCCR), tumor Ki-67 expression decreased in six patients, remained stable in one patient, and increased in three patients. 
  • The mean percentage decrease of Ki67 for tumors with baseline PR expression over 90% (N=4) and less 90% (N=6) was -25.23% and 2.54%, respectively. 
  • Six patients reported adverse events, of which most were mild to moderate, including post-procedural pain, dry mouth, and an increase of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT). 
  • One patient experienced Grade 3 reversible GGT and aspartate aminotransferase (AST).
  • ONA-XR is being evaluated in four investigator-sponsored clinical trials in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers.
  • The Company looks forward to data updates from three other ONA-XR trials in 2022.
  • Price Action: CNTX shares are up 30.40% at $8.16 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

