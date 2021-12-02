 Skip to main content

Context Therapeutics Shares Drop After Raising $31M Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Newly listed Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) has announced a private placement of $31.25 million. The placement includes 5 million shares together with warrants to purchase 5 million shares.

  • Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant has an offer price of $6.25. 
  • The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share. 
  • The private placement will close by December 6.
  • In October, Context Therapeutics started trading at NASDAQ after pricing the IPO at $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25.0 million.
  • During IPO, the Company said it would use the proceeds to fund the development of ONA-XR, including three ongoing Phase 2 trials, Phase 1b/2 trial, and two Phase 0 trials.
  • Price Action: CNTX shares are down 13.10% at $6.22 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

