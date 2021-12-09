Why Are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Shares Falling Today?
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has withdrawn its European marketing application seeking approval for obeticholic acid (OCA) for liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The initial application was filed in December 2019 was supported by the interim analysis results from the Phase 3 REGENERATE study, which remains ongoing.
- Intercept says it expects to generate additional efficacy and safety data from REGENERATE, including a full reread of Month 18 biopsies using a new consensus biopsy reading approach and adjudicated safety data to support a potential refiling in the U.S.
- The established application timeline could not be extended to allow for the submission of the additional data, which is expected in the early part of 2022.
- Based on the data review submitted to date, the CHMP could not determine a positive benefit-risk.
- As a result, the Company has decided to withdraw the application.
- Price Action: ICPT shares are down 8.53% at $15.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
