Intercept Posts Long-Term Data For Obeticholic Acid In Chronic Liver Disease Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:16am   Comments
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has announced results from a new analysis examining obeticholic acid's (OCA) potential to improve transplant-free survival in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
  • In the analysis, 209 patients treated with OCA in the POISE long-term safety extension study had significantly greater transplant-free survival than patients in the external control groups. 
  • In the OCA arm, three events were observed versus 146 and 276 occurrences in the Global PBC and UK-PBC external control cohorts, respectively. 
  • The hazard ratio favoring OCA was 0.20 in Global PBC and 0.28 in UK-PBC in a weighted analysis. 
  • Thus, patients treated with OCA had a 72% to 80% lower risk of death or liver transplant than the control groups at any time during follow-up. 
  • Price Action: ICPT shares are down 0.68% at $18.91 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs primary biliary cholangitis

