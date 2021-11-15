Intercept Posts Long-Term Data For Obeticholic Acid In Chronic Liver Disease Patients
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has announced results from a new analysis examining obeticholic acid's (OCA) potential to improve transplant-free survival in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- In the analysis, 209 patients treated with OCA in the POISE long-term safety extension study had significantly greater transplant-free survival than patients in the external control groups.
- In the OCA arm, three events were observed versus 146 and 276 occurrences in the Global PBC and UK-PBC external control cohorts, respectively.
- The hazard ratio favoring OCA was 0.20 in Global PBC and 0.28 in UK-PBC in a weighted analysis.
- Thus, patients treated with OCA had a 72% to 80% lower risk of death or liver transplant than the control groups at any time during follow-up.
