Aurinia's Voclosporin Shows favorable Risk/Benefit Profile Over 3 Years In Lupus Nephritis
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has posted topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Lupkynis (voclosporin) for active lupus nephritis.
- Lupus is an autoimmune disease. It causes the immune system to produce autoantibodies that attack tissues and organs, including the kidneys.
- In the 116 subjects in the voclosporin-treated group enrolled in AURORA 2, the mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was stable over 36 months (3 years).
- Compared to the active control group, the voclosporin-treated group increased from baseline eGFR at the end of the studies of +2.7 mL/min.
- The drug was well tolerated, with comparable serious adverse events rates in both arms (19% voclosporin vs. 24% control).
- The active control group had a higher percentage of withdrawals than the voclosporin-treated group, 15.0% vs. 12.9%.
- There were four deaths during AURORA 2 in the active control group, none in the voclosporin-treated group.
- The mean Urine Protein Creatinine Ratio was lower in the voclosporin-treated groups at all time points during the three years.
- Price Action: AUPH shares are up 4.32% at $21.73 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
