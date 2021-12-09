 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurinia's Voclosporin Shows favorable Risk/Benefit Profile Over 3 Years In Lupus Nephritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Aurinia's Voclosporin Shows favorable Risk/Benefit Profile Over 3 Years In Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has posted topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Lupkynis (voclosporin) for active lupus nephritis.

  • Lupus is an autoimmune disease. It causes the immune system to produce autoantibodies that attack tissues and organs, including the kidneys.
  • In the 116 subjects in the voclosporin-treated group enrolled in AURORA 2, the mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was stable over 36 months (3 years).
  • Compared to the active control group, the voclosporin-treated group increased from baseline eGFR at the end of the studies of +2.7 mL/min.
  • The drug was well tolerated, with comparable serious adverse events rates in both arms (19% voclosporin vs. 24% control).
  • The active control group had a higher percentage of withdrawals than the voclosporin-treated group, 15.0% vs. 12.9%.
  • There were four deaths during AURORA 2 in the active control group, none in the voclosporin-treated group.
  • The mean Urine Protein Creatinine Ratio was lower in the voclosporin-treated groups at all time points during the three years.
  • Related: Aurinia Adds Two Assets To Expand Its Immunology Pipeline.
  • Price Action: AUPH shares are up 4.32% at $21.73 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUPH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 200 Points; Niu Technologies Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 2%; iSpecimen Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs lupus nephritisBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com